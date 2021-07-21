FG reappoints Obaseki as UBTH chief medical director

The Federal Government has renewed the appointment of Darlington Obaseki as the chief medical director, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

Joshua Uwaila, head, public relations unit of the hospital, in a statement issued on Tuesday and made available to journalists in Benin City, said the CMD received the letter of appointment for his second term from the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire in Abuja on Monday.

He quoted the minister as saying that the renewal of Obaseki’s appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari was an attestation that he has performed well during his first tenure.

According to him, Ehanire urged him not to rest on his oars and work harder to exceed his achievements.

Obaseki was first appointed as CMD of the hospital on August 17, 2017.