FG reacts as Kano protesters loot, destroy NCC Industrial Park

The Federal Government has reacted after protesters invaded the Nigerian Communication Commission Industrial Park in Kano State.

The park which is set for commissioning next month was set ablaze before the protesters gained entry.

They looted food items, furnitures, mattresses, appliances amongst others.

Reacting, Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, expressed dismay over the incident.

He described it as a major setback for Nigeria’s technological advancement efforts.

He made a post on his X page where he said,

“Sad to learn that our Digital Innovation Park in Kano slated for launch next week to support our technical talent accelerator (3MTT) has been set ablaze and looted by protesters.

“Alongside #3MTT, this building is set to host our buildathon holiday maker programme for secondary school kids starting next week.

“A slight setback for our journey to deepening our workforce for technology while creating job opportunities for the youth. Millions of Naira down the drain.”.