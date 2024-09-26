FG raises corps members monthly allowance to N77,000

The program, BusinessDay gathered over the weekend, is also part of plans to reduce unemployment, create jobs and empower Corps members with relevant skills, for self-sustaining jobs.

The Federal Government has approved the increase of corps members’ monthly allowance to N77,000 with effect from July 2024.

According to a statement signed by the NYSC’s Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, on Wednesday, the approval was contained in a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, dated September 25 2024 and signed by the Chairman, Mr. Ekpo Nta, in line with the enactment of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024.

Before the increase, corps members were paid a monthly allowance of N33,000 following an upward review of minimum wage to N30,000 in 2019.

President Bola Tinubu signed the new Minimum Wage Bill into law on July 29, 2024.

The law stipulated the sum of N70,000 as minimum wage.

Following the approval of the new minimum wage, speculations had followed the increase in corpers’ pay, with the NYSC management insisting that the increase in corpers’ allowance could only be determined by the Federal Government.

In her statement, Embu stated that the Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier-General Yusha’u Ahmed, had paid an advocacy visit to the Chairman where he solicited for a robust welfare package for corps members.

“The NYSC boss is thankful to the Federal Government for the timely gesture and is optimistic that it will not only bring much-needed succour to the corps members but also boost their morale and motivate them to do even more, in their service to the nation”.