FG raises concern over rising violence against children

The Federal Government has described as alarming, the statistics on violence against children in the country.

Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice raised the concern at a two-day stakeholder’s forum on ending violence against children in Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

She decried that recent studies established that approximately six out of 10 children experience one or more forms of physical, sexual, or emotional violence before the age of 18.

“These reports and data underscore the need for concerted efforts among stakeholders to intensify their commitment to protecting the most vulnerable among us.

“We have to create a world where all children can thrive and be supported to reach their full potential. Ending violence against children requires a multifaceted approach with concerted and intentional efforts of all stakeholders, institutions and development partners.

“Particularly those invested in developing and implementing government policies, to embark on initiatives and institutionalise mechanisms to address the scourge’’.

She said that by working together with a common goal, governments, organizations, communities, and individuals can build a safer world for children.

“Let us use this opportunity to reinforce our commitment to end the scourge of violence against children in our communities and nation. We will also ensure that children who suffer from violence are given the necessary physical and mental support they require to be rehabilitated’’.

She noted that one major area that requires reform is the juvenile justice system, which includes government agencies and institutions: that function to investigate, supervise, adjudicate, care for, or confine delinquent juveniles or children in contact with the law.

“Apart from addressing overcrowding in juvenile homes, delays in the legal process, and inadequate resources in detention centres to cater to juveniles: there is the need for a review of laws and government policy to adopt a reformative approach for children in contact with the law.

“This is to address the root causes of criminal behaviour in children, such as poverty, neglect, and lack of education’’.

The permanent secretary noted that the Child Rights Act/Laws guarantees respect for the dignity of the child and stipulates that children shall not be subjected to physical, mental or emotional abuse.

“However, it is very disheartening that only a fraction of children whose rights are violated come forward to seek redress or have access to justice that will enable them seek redress.

“More disheartening is the fact that even when children report abuse, few can obtain effective support or rehabilitation and may suffer discrimination from their families and their communities.

“Therefore, we must pull together institutional resources and support to ensure that children who suffer violence can report to competent authorities’’

She said the Ministry of Justice was committed to preventing and punishing violence against children.

“One of the measures we have undertaken in this regard is to designate specialized prosecutors to handle cases of violence against girls who were in Boko Haram captivity or violated by the members of the group’’.

She recommended that stakeholders should raise awareness about the issue and its devastating impacts, strengthen child protection laws and their enforcement and provide support services for at-risk children and families.

“We should promote positive parenting and non-violent disciplinary methods and address root causes like poverty, inequality, and lack of education and as well empower children to speak up and seek help’’.

Leticia Ayoola-Daniels, director of administration of criminal justice and reforms department in the ministry, said the gathering was a call to action.

“It is a collective responsibility to protect and safeguard the welfare and the interest of the most vulnerable members of our society.

“It is an opportunity for us to review the progress we have made, to identify the obstacles that remain on our path and draw a strategy towards surmounting the obstacles.” She said.

Mona Aika, the child protection manager at UNICEF, commended the ministry for leading the conversation. Aika described alarming data indicating that 6 out of 10 children experienced physical, sexual violence before attaining 18 years adding “They do not even receive the help they require.

Waziri Rahama-Yarada, speaker, the FCT Children Parliament, urged all stakeholders to help stem the menace, assuring that the parliament would be presenting a Charter of Demand before the end of the programmme.

