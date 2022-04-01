FG proposes investment in Chinese Juncao technology to develop agriculture

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to invest in the Chinese Juncao technology for the development of a stronger Agricultural base in Nigeria.

Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, stated this during a courtesy visit by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jian Chun to his office in Abuja on Thursday.

The minister applauded China for its vast agricultural programmes and projects which he said has helped the country attain food sufficiency despite its huge population.

According to the minister, “ if China can feed itself with over one billion population, we can too. We are ready to leverage Chinese technology to also develop our agricultural base.

“We want to harness these projects to create more jobs for Nigerian youth. Anything we do in agriculture is directed to youth empowerment, we will continue to collaborate and cooperate with China to actualise our goals”.

The minister assured the Chinese ambassador that the ministry was keen in partnering with China to share in the Juncao technology in grass feed for livestock farming, traditional medicine and in biomass energy for crop protection.

In his remark, the Chinese Ambassador said the visit aims to create a platform to share areas of mutual, bilateral and economic benefits between Nigeria and China, informing that China was ready to launch a 3- prone pilot project in Nigeria , using the Juncao technology.

Read also: Low technology adoption responsible for low tax compliance – CITN President

“These projects include mushroom cultivation, traditional medicine and the Juncao giant grass.

“The Juncao grass grows faster with high yields and rich nutrition and is used for the alleviation of soil erosion and rocky desertification,” he said.

He explained further that the technology utilizes Juncao raw materials to produce mushrooms, feeds, fertilizer, biomass energy, and biological materials to support environmental protection and climate change response.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Student Affairs, Nasir Adhama who accompanied the ambassador on the visit said, Nigeria and China had a lot to share together especially in agriculture and said the nation will gain more if it taps into the vast potentials of China to develop the sector.

He also stressed that any country that wants to develop in agriculture and generate jobs for its youth, must partner with China for their expansive and innovative technology, adding that both countries will gain a lot in the collaboration.