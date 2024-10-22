FG pledges commitment to IMO’s decarbonization strategy

….seeks category “C” membership on IMO council

Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy has affirmed the federal government’s commitment to sustainable shipping through the country’s dedication to the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) decarbonization strategy.

Speaking at the 2024 World Maritime Day Parallel Event in Barcelona, Spain, the Minister highlighted Nigeria’s readiness to support the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in shipping, in line with IMO’s global environmental goals.

“In recognition of the fact that the future of shipping is in green energy and sustainable practices, we are also embracing the IMO’s decarbonization strategy. I affirm here that our diligence is to support the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in shipping,” Oyetola stated.

The Minister further emphasized Nigeria’s role as a responsible maritime nation, expressing the country’s willingness to collaborate with other member states to foster a safe, secure, and sustainable future for the global maritime community. “Together, we can chart a course that benefits all nations and secures the future of international shipping,” he added.

Oyetola also disclosed Nigeria’s interest in seeking Category “C” membership on the IMO Council, a position that would allow the country to further influence international maritime policies.

According to a statement signed by Muhammad Tahir Zakari, Head, of Press & PR, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the minister also engaged in talks with fellow counterparts to advance Nigeria’s maritime agenda and support its bid for a seat on the Council.

The Minister noted that Nigeria, alongside the newly established Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, has developed a strategic framework and road map to align the country’s maritime policies with the IMO’s standards.

This alignment, he said, underscores Nigeria’s dedication to upholding key IMO conventions, including the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

“Nigeria, as a maritime nation, stands firmly committed to the principles and goals of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Our active participation in upholding key conventions reflects our dedication to ensuring the safety of international shipping,” Oyetola said

Oyetola also stressed Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to secure the Gulf of Guinea, a region notorious for maritime insecurity. He pointed to initiatives such as the Deep Blue Project, designed to combat piracy and safeguard crucial shipping lanes traversing West Africa.

Making a case for Nigeria’s inclusion in the IMO Council, he said “Through deliberate initiatives like the Deep Blue Project, Nigeria has taken bold and consistent steps to secure the Gulf of Guinea waters, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to IMO’s principles and goals,” he said

In addition to security, the Minister highlighted Nigeria’s commitment to environmental protection, in line with the IMO’s mandates under the MARPOL Convention. He reaffirmed the country’s efforts to reduce marine pollution from ships and promote sustainability within the maritime sector.

“Nigeria’s commitment extends beyond safety and security. We are fully in tune with the IMO’s environmental protection mandates, and we will continue to adopt measures to reduce marine pollution from ships and promote sustainability within the maritime sector,” Oyetola stated.

