FG pledges adoption of sustainable advanced air mobility

The Nigerian government has reiterated its commitment to the adoption of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) technologies, focusing on safe, efficient, and environmentally sustainable implementation.

The government gave the commitment at the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) first-ever symposium on Advanced Air Mobility (AAM 2024). Festus Keyamo, minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, who spoke at the event, emphasised Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with global partners to integrate these innovative solutions into the aviation sector.

“This symposium presents an important opportunity for Nigeria and other nations to learn from each other’s experiences as we navigate the challenges and embrace the opportunities presented by Advanced Air Mobility.

“As we explore these innovative technologies, Nigeria is committed to working closely with ICAO and other stakeholders to ensure safe, efficient, and environmentally sustainable integration into our national aviation system,” Keyamo said.

The three-day event, themed “Advanced air mobility global harmonisation and interoperability: Challenges and opportunities,” is taking place in Montréal, Canada, and brings together global leaders in aviation, industry experts, and government representatives.

According to a statement signed by Tunde Moshood, the special assistant on media and communications to the minister, the symposium focuses on the latest innovations in the emerging field of advanced air mobility.

Key topics include electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, vertiports, automation, airspace integration, and frameworks for safely implementing these new technologies. The aim is to address the challenges and opportunities that come with integrating AAM into national and global aviation systems.