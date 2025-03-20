Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State

…Ojukwu Bunker, National War Museum, others spotlighted

Abia State Government is on the verge of becoming the most visited tourism destination centre in Nigeria following the visit of Olugbile Holloway, Director General of National Museums, who led a delegation to Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, seeking the State Government’s collaboration in the area of tourism development.

Governor Otti, who stated this while receiving in audience a delegation of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments led by Holloway, stated that the State Government is working together with the Federal Government as part of efforts targeted at harnessing the tourist potentials of Abia State.

“When you talk about the National War Museum, Ojukwu Bunker, the Long Juju of Arochukwu, the cave in Umunneochi, the Azumini Blue River, and a whole lot of that, you will find out that if we collaborate and work together, Abia will be one of the most visited destinations in Nigeria.

“This is promoted by the fact that we’ve done our best to cage insecurity to make sure that this place is safe. We take it very very seriously.

“It will be very nice if we can take the tourist sites one after the other. I don’t know how much budget you have but I know it will cost a lot of money trying to just fix the infrastructure not to talk of the other part of it which is the story telling part.

“We’ve already started doing something before you came. I think having you here is one of the happiest things for me, that means that the centre that is in control of some of the tourist attractions are showing interest. We are ready to collaborate and work together”, Governor Otti noted.

The governor, who expressed his joy over the collaboration with the Federal Government, said that the earlier challenge for tourism in the State was hotel accommodation, explained that “Of course, I did mention in 2023 that the major challenge is the hotels where people can stay and I’m happy that we’re almost there.

“I just finished a meeting with the proposed contractors for the Radisson Blu Hotels and International convention in Aba.

“We have our eyes on tourism. I’m very happy to work with you.

The only thing we can do is get the National Assembly people to also put their voices to ensuring that we have sufficient funding to rehabilitate the War Museum.”

He noted that when his administration came on board newly, he had to first of all guarantee security and provide Infrastructure before he started looking towards tourism.

Matthew Ekwuribe, Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, while speaking, said that the collaboration with the Federal Government would bring tourism development to Abia State, noting that, Abia State has a lot of tourist centres owned by the Federal Government, but noted that the tourist centres are not in good condition.

He said that the visit of the Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments was key to what the State is doing in the area of tourism development.

He noted said that the National War Museum in Umuahia was the only war museum in West Africa, saying, “If we are able to resuscitate it, it would bring a lot of people from all over the world to Abia State. So, this visit is a very good one and it would bring development to Abia State,”said Ekwuribe.”

