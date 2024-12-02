FG orders probe into salary deductions, promotion arrears in paramilitary services

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister and chairman of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), has ordered a thorough investigation into allegations of salary deductions and delays

He also ordered an investigation into promotion arrears of officers.

The directive followed complaints published online, alleging that the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) is responsible for unauthorized salary deductions.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Ahmed Ja’afaru, secretary to the board, the minister assured affected officers of the board’s commitment to resolving the matter swiftly. He emphasised the importance of safeguarding the welfare and entitlements of the paramilitary workforce.

The CDCFIB urged officers to remain calm and professional while efforts are underway to address the concerns.

“We value the dedication of our officers and are determined to ensure their welfare and entitlements are protected,” the statement read.

The board said that it remains committed to transparency and accountability in managing personnel welfare across its paramilitary agencies.

