FG okays N5.9bn for Abuja light rail access roads

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the allocation of N5.9 billion for the construction of access roads to the Abuja light rail system.

Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), made this known to journalists at the State House, after the weekly council meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Wike explained that the president has set a timeline for the completion of the Abuja light rail project and stressed the importance of preparing the access roads for the railway station.

He said that the approval of the contract for the construction of access roads for the Abuja light rail system was made during the FEC meeting on Monday.

“You are aware that Mr. President has given the directive that he wants to ride on the metro line. Now it will not be possible if there are no access roads to commuters in communities around”, Wike said.

The minister stated that last week’s meeting approved three road projects, while Monday’s approval has to do with Lot Four for communities around the airport and Abuja Hajj Camp.

Wike noted that without creating parks and access roads, it would be difficult to use the railway system. Therefore, the council decided to approve the contract to MSSRS CCECC at a cost of N5.9bn.

“We believe that with this access road being created and some car parks, hopefully by next year most of us will be joining the metro line,” the minister added.