FG not working on how to wipe out terrorists- Afenifere

Afenifere, a pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, says the failure of the Federal Government to take serious deterrent action against terrorists has emboldened them to take over territories in some states in the northern, notably Sokoto, Kaduna, Borno, Niger, Zamfara.

The group on Sunday posited that the insurgency in Nigeria could have been stopped had the Federal Government lived up to its responsibility.

Jare Ajayi, the national publicity secretary of Afenifere, in a statement, while appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari’s affirmation to give the military the needed support, submitted that this has been said several times over without backing it up with action.

“For example, it was on record that men of the armed forces had, at different times, complained that they do not have the kind of fire-power possessed by the terrorists they were supposed to confront and overcome.

“This much was stated as one of the reasons why those who attacked Kuje Correctional Centre on July 6, this year, succeeded in their dastardly mission. Minister of defence, Bashir Magashi while briefing newsmen after a federal executive council meeting on June 3, 2020, said that the Nigerian Army lacks the requisite manpower and funding. And that the fact was presented at the meeting they just concluded. The minister’s submission was not controverted, yet no noticeable improvement has been seen since then.

Quoting section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 constitution as amended, states unambiguously that “The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”. Sub section (c) of the same section 14(2)(c) goes on to make it mandatory for the government to ensure the participation of the people in the governance of the country. As it is known, this aspect is observed more in the breach than in the observance.

That the president understands the duty of the government should not be in doubt going by several statements he has made. For example, while addressing the graduating students last Thursday, he also stated:

“At the inception of this administration, he made three key promises to Nigerians. First is to address the various security challenges facing our country, second, to reposition our economy and third to fight the serious challenge of corruption which had eaten so deep into the fabric that sustains our nation”.

Unfortunately, in none of the three areas could Nigerians give the president kudos going by what they experience on a daily basis,” the Afenifere said.