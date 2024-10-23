FG moves to halt Umuchima community gully erosion in Imo

The people of Umuchima community in Ideato South Local Government Area, Imo State may begin to heave a sigh of relief as the Federal Government has stepped efforts to put an end to the destructive gully erosion, which has claimed many lives and properties worth billions of naira.

The gully erosion initially measured about 38 metres high and 26 metres wide, was awarded to Rockview Construction Company Limited.

Speaking on his visit to the site of the gully erosion during one of his oversight functions, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, Member of the Federal House of Representatives for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency in Imo State, told the people of Umuchima Community that the Federal Government would work to end the menace caused by the devastating gully erosion.

Ikenga also stated that the Imo State Government had plans to take over the site, but he said what the Community wanted was to see a lasting solution to the destructive gully erosion irrespective of how the Government does it.

He showed his impression on the level of work done at the site by Rockview Construction Company Limited, saying: “We decided to come to see the extent of the work, and we are so pleased that they have covered almost one kilometer in the alternative route, and from their works, when the sands coming from the river burst out to Umuchima market, they will start filling the other part of the gully, they have been able to excavate the sand to recover the whole road and waterways”.

While commending Rockview Construction Company Limited for the level of work done, the lawmaker noted that Rockview Construction Company Limited had done fantastic work despite the unavailability of funds.

“I thank the Federal Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi who kept the promises they made to us alongside the contractor that they would recover the Umuchima gully erosion site and as you can see; bursting the road up to Umuchima market is close to 30 percent completion.

“But at the same time, we have received the news that the state government led by Governor Hope Uzodinma wants to take over the project and is also adding the road from Orlu to Orie Akokwa.

“It doesn’t matter who does it, whether the state government or the federal government because what is important to our people is that they have a right to access good roads and also have the problem of this gully erosion solved.

“Whether Governor Hope Uzodinma takes over the project to complete what they are doing now, it will be commendable but I must add that before we started this advocacy, it took almost two years after the award of the project the first time under former President Buhari and it was abandoned”.

