FG moves to avert strike by oil workers

The Federal Government has engaged the leadership of the two unions in the oil and gas industry to avert strike that could ruffle the economy.

Nasir Sani Gwarzo, permanent secretary in the ministry of petroleum resources, held a meeting with the leaders of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Enefaa Bob-Manuel, deputy director of information in the ministry, in a statement on Wednesday, said the parley was to ensure industrial harmony in the oil and gas sector.

Addressing the unions, the permanent secretary, implored the unions to always identify grey areas of possible friction between government and unions with a view to resolving them, thereby making industrial actions needless.

“It is very shameful for a system to wait until problems strike before it starts responding,” the PS said.

He further advocated for progress as against protest and proactive planning in place of reaction, saying it is the new paradigm in government-oil/gas union relations.

Festus Osifo, president of PENGASSAN welcomed the move to ensure harmony in the sector.

On the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the recently constituted steering committee saddled with the task of overseeing the implementation of the act, Osifo said it would be good for the union to be involved in the PIA implementation process.

On his part, Williams Akporeha decried the prevailing trend of casualisation of labour by International Oil Companies (IOCs), a development, he said, is inimical to the welfare and interest of union members.

Gwarzo, reacting to the concerns of the union leaders on the lack of consultation and representation in the steering committee for the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, allayed their fears and assured them that the interests of all stakeholders will be adequately catered for in the PIA.

He assured them that he would need to schedule a meeting with the International Oil Companies (IOCs) before taking a position. He enjoined the unions to invest in building the capacities of their members as a way of gaining relevance in the industry.