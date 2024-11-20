The Federal Government has lifted the ban on posting National Youth Service Corps members to private sector organizations, including banks and oil and gas companies.

This policy change, announced by Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande, aims to tackle rising youth unemployment and provide valuable work experience for corps members.

According to Olawande, the new policy aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s strategy to combat unemployment by ensuring government agencies support his administration’s vision.

The directive will take effect with the commencement of the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Orientation exercise in Lagos and Abuja.

“There is an urgent need to review this policy to expand the opportunity and access for corps members to serve in places that are relevant to their areas of study. Without prejudice to the need to constantly review per prevailing realities, I now direct as follows: Lifting of all restrictions on postings.

“Posting of corps members to, as much as practicable, be in line with their course of study. Posting of corps members to select banks and other private sector organisations, including those operating in oil and gas, to commence with Abuja and Lagos. The directive contained herein will take effect from the date of commencement of the 2024 Batch ‘C Orientation Course and applies to any matter relating to the posting and distribution of corps members to Places of Primary Assignment.

“The now revoked policy has greatly hampered experience gathering that would effectively prepare them for the job market,” the minister said.

