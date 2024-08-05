FG issues travel alert to citizens planning to travel to the UK

Due to the increased risk of violence and disorder occasioned by the recent riot in the UK, stemming from the killing of three young girls at a concert, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel alert to Nigerian citizens planning to travel to the UK

Eche Abu-Obe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, made this known in a statement on Monday. “The violence has assumed dangerous proportions as evidenced by report attacks on law enforcement agents and damage to infrastructure.

“Advised citizens to be extra vigilant and take measures as follows: avoid political processions and protests, rallies or marches, avoid crowded areas or large gatherings, be vigilant and self-aware at all times, and contact the High Commission to pass information that could be of interest,” Abu-Obe said.

The statement further said that the demonstrations by far-right and other extra-parliamentary groups in parts of the UK in recent weeks have been large, and in some industries unruly.

These disturbances have only been aggravated by the unfortunate deaths of three girls and it has spawned an anti-immigration narrative, with particular emphasis on Muslim immigrants or persons of colour being targeted.