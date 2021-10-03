FG, investors to scale-up Pawpaw production, value addition

The federal government said it is supporting stakeholders in the Pawpaw value chain to form a formidable national association in a bid to scale up production processing and value addition to the commodity.

Suleiman Audu, director, commodities and export department at the federal ministry of industry, trade and investment, said government targets to bring all stakeholders under one umbrella to foster development in the sub-sector.

Audu said this during the adoption of the draft constitution and conduct of maiden election for National Pawpaw Growers Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NAPGROPMAN) in Abuja.

The director recalled that the association held its first stakeholders meeting in March, 2021 and constituted a 9-man constitution drafting committee to fashion out a constitution to work; and submitted a copy of the draft constitution to the ministry to guide the activities of the association.

He informed that the Committee has completed its work and submitted a draft copy of the constitution to the ministry.

The new Association has a total of 18 executive members. Enahoro Ojiefoh is the National President; Ibrahim Usman Umar is the Deputy National President, Salihu Ibrahim- National Secretary; Haruna Suleiman- National Secretary and Usman Audu- National Vice-president.