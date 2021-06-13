Nutritional benefits of fruits: The colours have it!

Fruits with bright colours are packed full with much-needed nutrients such as anti-oxidants and powerful phyto-nutrients. They protect the cells from damage and aging as well as boost the body’s immunity against debilitating diseases. For instance, tomatoes are red. Apples are purple or green. Pawpaws are yellow. Watermelon is pinkish or purple. These are not for mere decorations. God created them attractive to indirectly lure the eyes of the buyer to take advantage of the immense nutritional benefits. So, pluck these ripe fruits and suck the juice!

Apples

Nutritionists say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. And this is because it provides 1,500mg of Vitamin C. Do not complain that apples are costly because there is value for money as they are ly blessed with anti-oxidants and flavonoids, more so the purple types.

It contains potassium and soluble fibre. As for the functions, it prevents respiratory diseases, oveoporosis in women and enhances the activity of Vitamin C to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. -Effective in reducing the risk of colon, prostate and lung cancer and also strong against Type-2 diabetes. It helps women to lose weight and assists in removing toxins from the body. Apples also enhance the power of memory.

The warning however, is for the consumer not to eat it along with sugar, flour or butter.

Oranges

As for oranges they are rich in Vitamins A, C. folic acid (folate), fibre, potassium, polyphenols and pectin.Others include flavonoids, calcium, magnesium, iron and phyto-chemicals in orange such as limonoids (d-limoline).

They are anti-inflammatory, has health-protecting agents twice in the orange pulp which we often throw away than in the peel. Peel is rich in limonene that stops cancerous cells before they even begin. It also prevents tumour, protects the heart, quickens healing of woundsand prevents birth defects.

In addition, orange prevents cervical cancer, improves blood circulation, prevents stroke, and prevents diabetes. It has anti-aging properties, elevates good cholesterol (high density lipo-protein, HDL), but lowers bad cholesterol (Low-density Lipo-protein, LDL).

Grapes

When it comes to grapes they are rich in Vitamin C, rich in boron, contains resveratrol (red type), flavonoid and powerful anthocyanin.

They fightinfections, act as a nourishing and reinvigorating food that is good and recommended for sick people. The nutrients ward off osteoporosis (weakening of bones at old age), prevent heart disease and help to eliminate wastes, especially uric acid. It is therefore, powerful against renal failure, reduces cholesterol accumulation and prevents cancer. It increases blood flow and lowers stress level.

Lime

Limes are high in vitamin C and antioxidants — both of which may offer health benefits. Eating limes or drinking the juice may improve immunity, reduce heart disease risk factors, prevent kidney stones, aid iron absorption, and promote healthy skin. Avoid limes if you’re allergic to citrus fruit.That is according to Google.com.

If you want to stay healthy, sip on lime juice throughout the day. The vitamin C and antioxidants in limes can strengthen your immune system and help your body fight off infections such as the cold and flu virus. It may also shorten the duration of an illness.

Benefits of lime water

According to www.healthline.com the human body is about 60 percent water, so it comes as no surprise that water is important to your health. Water flushes toxins from the body, prevents dehydration, and keeps you energised.

It’s essential to drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of fluid a day, including water. If you don’t like the taste of plain water, you may prefer juices and teas. These beverages are often sweetened and contain more calories though, so water is ideal.

If you can’t drink water by itself, squeezing a little lime juice into the glass can make the beverage tolerable. You’ll also enjoy the nutritious benefits of lime.

Lime, a type of citrus fruit, is an excellent source of antioxidants. Antioxidants protect your body by preventing or stopping damage caused by free radicals, or chemicals that harm cells.

Limes are also a good source of potassium, vitamins A, B, C, and D, calcium and magnesium.

Whether you’re looking to improve your health or maintain your weight, here are a few benefits of adding a splash of lime to your water.

Highlights

Drinking eight 8-ounce glasses of water every day provides a number of health benefits. Drinking lime in your water provides you with antioxidants. Limes are a good source of magnesium and potassium.

Lemon

Lemons are rich in Vitamin C. A glass of juice contains 30mg of Vitamin C. They are also rich in anti-oxidants such as bio-flavonoids. They are powerful against skin hemorrhage, tuberculosis (pulp and peel), frequent miscarriage, beri-beri, rheumatism and cold. They are effective against cholera (lemon juice taken frequently).

As for their functions, lemons are powerful anti-oxidants and anti-ageing fruits. They are effective in healing wounds fast, facilitates blood flow and powerful against sore throat once mixed with honey.

It prevents edema (swelling of foot and thrombosis) and works effectively against cancer.It stimulates saliva flow for those with dry mouths. It is effective against joint pains as it dissolves the citric acid which causes the pain.

Watermelon

Watermelon is an ideal health food that contains 92percent of water. Nutrition-wise, it is high in lycopene, potassium, rich in citrulline amino acid, vitamins A, B6, thiamine and ascorbic acid. It is rich in riboflavin, flavonoids, carotenoids, tritropenoids and Beta-carotene

Watermelon is good for eyesight, boosting immunity against diseases and retains good memory. It is also good for shiny skin, hydrates the body and good for bone and joints health. It is recommended for heart health, as it increases blood flow by opening up the blood vessels. It also reduces body fat.

It is healthy as it reduces swelling of body (inflammation). Apart from facilitating flow of urine (diuretic), unlike alcohol and caffeine from coffee that put strains on the kidney. It is good for the functions of muscles and nerves. It reduces the effects of diseases caused by the eating of animal protein products such as meat, egg and milk. It maintains healthy skin, teeth and mucus. Not only does it increase immunity against diseases, it quickens healing of wounds and prevents cell damage.