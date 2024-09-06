FG increases feeding allowance for inmates by 50% amid inflation concerns

The Nigerian federal government has approved a 50% increase in feeding allowances for inmates in correctional facilities, in response to rising inflation and growing concerns over the welfare of inmates nationwide.

The move follows a viral video in which inmates at a correctional center in Calabar, Cross River State, complained about poor feeding conditions.

Umar Abubakar, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), made the announcement during the Strategic Communications Interagency Policy Committee (SCIPC) press briefing held in Abuja on Thursday, August 5.

Abubakar explained that this was the first phase of the government’s efforts to address the impact of inflation on food prices.

“The viral video does not reflect the true state of the Nigeria Correctional Service or its mission to reform and rehabilitate inmates.

“Since the change in the name of the service, we have made significant strides in the reformation of those in our custody”, Abubakar stated.

He further disclosed that the NCoS has launched an investigation into the video, though details of the findings are yet to be made public.

“We are thoroughly investigating the incident, but I cannot comment further until the inquiry is complete,” he added.

Regarding the recent allowance increase, Abubakar emphasized that the federal government is committed to improving the welfare of inmates.

“The 50% increase in feeding allowances is just the beginning of our review to mitigate the high cost of food,” he noted.

In addition to addressing feeding concerns, the NCoS is focused on providing inmates with opportunities for education and skill development.

“Currently, over 1,000 inmates are enrolled in various degree programs, with 282 pursuing diplomas and master’s degrees, and six inmates working towards their PhDs. Three of those PhD candidates are already writing their theses,” Abubakar revealed.

The NCoS aimed to rehabilitate inmates and help them reintegrate into society, emphasizing public safety through reformatory activities.

“The care we provide to inmates creates an environment conducive to learning and skill acquisition, helping them prepare for a better life after incarceration,” Abubakar noted.