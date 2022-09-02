FG increases duty tour allowance for public servants

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an increase in duty tour allowances (DTAs) for ministers, permanent secretaries and civil servants on grade level one to 17.

Duty tour allowance refers to the amount paid by the government when a public servant embarks on an official trip.

The approval of the new allowances was conveyed in a circular dated August 31, 2022, and signed by Ekpo Nta, Chairman of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission.

Nta said the new allowances take effect from September 1.

The president of the federal republic of Nigeria has approved the upward review of duty tour allowances applicable to Permanent Secretary/Equivalent from N20,000 to N70,000, and to minister/SGF/HCSF/Equivalent from N35,000 to N80,000,” the circular reads.

“All enquiries relating to this circular should be directed to the commission.”

Read also: Nigerian politicians should not replicate horrors of failed states in our nation – Bishop Marioghae

A breakdown of the new DTA as contained in the circular, indicates that officers on Grade level (GL) 01-04 and its equivalent, are now entitled to N10,000 per diem.

This is just as those on GL 05-06 and its equivalent, will be receiving N15,000 per diem, while GL 07-10 and its equivalent, will get N17,500 per diem

Similarly, those on GL 12-13 and its equivalent, are now entitled to N20,000 per diem, just as those on GL 14-15 and its equivalent, will get N25,000 per diem

Officers on the Directorate levels from GL 16 to GL 17 and its equivalent, will receive N37,500 per diem

Those of the Permanent secretary and or it’s equivalent have been moved to N70,000 per diem, while Ministers, Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, the Head of Service of the Federation HCSF or its equivalent, are now entitled to N80,000 per diem