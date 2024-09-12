FG implements National Values Charter to win citizens’ trust

The Federal Government has commenced the implementation of the National Values Charter, an initiative designed to promote civic responsibility and strengthen the bond between the citizens and the country. The charter also aims to drive moral, ethical, and cultural reawakening among Nigerians.

Mohammed Idris, the minister of Information and National Orientation, announced this at an expanded retreat of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The minister noted that the charter would instil the right values, attitudes, and perspectives in all Nigerians by ensuring awareness of their rights under the constitution while highlighting the government’s obligations to the citizens.

“The charter has two major components. First, it aims to ensure that all Nigerians are fully aware of their rights and protections under the constitution and the obligations of governments at all levels. This is encapsulated in the seven ‘Core Promises’ of the charter. Secondly, the charter seeks to awaken all Nigerians to their responsibilities—not only to each other but to the government and the nation. This second goal is captured in the seven ‘Commitments’ within the charter,” Idris explained.

He noted that his ministry would push forward with determination to build a nation where mutual respect and love between the government and citizens are prioritised.

Idris lauded the leadership of the NOA under Lanre Issa-Onilu, the director-general, commending his efforts at modernising the agency by integrating technology into public communication.

“I am particularly pleased to note that the NOA, under Issa-Onilu, has prioritised the use of technology in its work, keeping pace with the realities of the 21st century,” he said.

He further highlighted NOA’s deployment of digital tools such as The Mobiliser App, and the launch of the agency’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform designed to enhance civic engagement and promote national values. These innovations are expected to revolutionise public awareness and feedback mechanisms, particularly with the introduction of the AI voice and chat assistant, CLHEEAN, which provides information on government activities and answers citizens’ inquiries.

Issa-Onilu, in his remarks, acknowledged the agency’s transformation over the last ten months and outlined the NOA’s strategic reforms.

He said the agency was adapting to the changing dynamics of public communication, where platforms like social media have empowered more voices and require a multi-channel approach to engage effectively with citizens.

“Communication is no longer linear, as it was during the MAMSER era. The rise of social media means everyone has a voice, and this requires the NOA to rethink how it reaches the public,” Issa-Onilu noted.

Among the key projects highlighted during the retreat was the National Identity Project (NIP), an initiative aimed at reinforcing value orientation and deepening citizens’ emotional connection to the country.

This project, along with the National Values Charter, is part of the broader strategy to promote patriotism and civic responsibility across Nigeria.

As part of its modernisation efforts, the NOA has also established new television and radio studios to increase the dissemination of government policies and programmes, particularly in rural areas.