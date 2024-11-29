FG hands over completed $3bn Port Harcourt-Aba railway project to NRC

The Federal Government has handed over the completed 62-kilometre, 3.02 billion dollars Port Harcourt-Aba railway project to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The Port Harcourt-Aba section is part of the larger Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Guage railway project, initiated under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ayo Dada, Project Supervisor, Federal Ministry of Transportation, formally transferred the railway to the NRC during a brief ceremony held on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

He said that the project, completed in May, had significantly improved passenger movement between Rivers and Abia, thereby enhancing their economies.

“The assets handed over include dismantled tracks measuring 283.060 km, rehabilitated and reconstructed 62.800 km of subgrade and the laying of 62.800 km of rail for the main line.

“This includes the laying of rail for sliding lines covering 5.690 km and the reconstruction of 27 sets of turnouts at Port Harcourt, Elelenwo, Obuzor, Umugo and Aba Stations, among others.”

Dada said that with the handover of the Port Harcourt–Aba section, the Federal Government would focus on the Port Harcourt–Maiduguri phase of the project.

“The contractor has submitted the technical specifications and maintenance manual for the Port Harcourt–Aba section to the consultants.

“The ministry is committed to completing this project, which will foster national development,” he said.

The Managing Director of the NRC, Ben Iloanusi, commended the Federal and the Ministry of Transportation for the timely completion and transfer of the project.

Iloanusi, represented by the NRC Deputy Manager (Civil), Adesegun Ogunade, said that the railway had greatly benefited Nigerians seeking affordable transportation options”.

