FG, governors endorse harmonised digital economy, e-government policy

President Muhammadu Buhari and five governors have endorsed a framework on the harmonisation of digital economy, e-governance initiatives at federal and state levels.

President Buhari, represented by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami along side Imo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Edo States Governors made this known at the inaugural meeting of the presidential Council on Digital Economy and e-government master plan in Abuja.

While charging the council members on a concerted approach towards implementing the initiative, Pantami, stated that there have been pockets of digital initiatives going on in the state levels which are not in alignment with Federal government’s digital economy initiatives.

He recalled launching the National Digital Economy and Policy Strategy (NDEPS) in November 2019 with eight pillars which required the involvement of actors at all levels.

He said that digital economy cannot be implemented in silos, with FG bearing the responsibility, adding that states, sub-nationals have a significant role to play in ensuring achievement of NDEPS.

He said, “Many states have good initiatives on digital economy, however there is lack of harmonisation to their activities. Framework is going to be developed so that our sub-nationals will play their own role and FG will continue to provide intervention where necessary.

“There are issues that requires engaging the sub nationals to look at decision making, implementation, coming up with frameworks, getting their input with regards to regulation and many more and that cannot be easily achieved. It is because of this, this council have been inaugurated, today is our first official meeting after the inauguration by Mr President.”

He further made case for establishment of the Ministry of Digital Economy in states to cascade and implement activities at the national level.

The Presidential council was launched to strengthen the capacity of government, to develop, adopt and deploy digital technologies to make government more efficient and transparent.

The council is also to ensure the improvement of Nigeria’s global standing in the ease of doing business index.

In his remarks, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma said he would immediately inaugurate Ministry of Digital Economy towards e-governance implementation in his state.

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki stated that the harmonisation of digital economy initiative will help stamp out waste and duplication in governance.

He added that if Nigeria can get it right on harmonized digital economy strategies, the impact will be tremendous.