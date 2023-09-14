FG, Global Fund commit to malaria control – Minister

The Federal Government and the Global Fund have reiterated their commitment to tackle malaria and other infectious diseases in Nigeria.

Muhammad Ali-Pate, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, stated this during a courtesy visit to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf, on Wednesday in Kano.

Ali-Pate led a team of development partners on the visit to the state.

According to him, malaria is endemic in the country and only a concerted effort can eliminate it.

“We have almost 30 percent of the world’s burden of malaria in Nigeria, and Kano is among the states with the highest incidence rate.

“Health is at the centre of any serious country’s development agenda, and our President Bola Tinubu took a bold step.

“With partnership with you, Governor Yusuf, we will work towards improving the health of our population,” Ali-Pate said.

He said the state was chosen to be the first state to be visited due to its large population.

The minister said the development partners were in Nigeria to provide various supports in the health sector.

Responding, Kabir-Yusuf lauded the federal government and the development partners for choosing the state as their first port of call.

“Your intervention at this material time is very timely; I commend the efforts of the development partners, especially in the fight against HIV, tuberculosis, malaria and other diseases,” he said

The governor noted that since his assumption in office, the state paid its counterpart fund to enhance quality healthcare service delivery in spite of numerous challenges.

“When we came on board, we met several abnormalities in the sector.

“One of our historic pediatric hospitals, had been sold to an individual by the past administration, but we recovered the facility and it is being utilised fully,” he said.

The Federal Government in 2019 signed a health partnership agreement with the Global Fund for the fight against tuberculosis, malaria, and HIV/AIDS in the country.