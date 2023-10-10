FG gives contractors 14 days ultimatum to mobilise to site

The Federal government on Tuesday gave 14 days ultimatum to contractors to mobilise to site or have their contracts revoked

Dave Umahi, Minister of Works gave the ultimatum while briefing State House Journalists, after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Umahi, while lamenting the poor state of the Nigeria roads, said President Tinubu has approved his plans to use local raw materials for roads construction in the country, but added that many contractors benefiting from importation of ” fake and adotrated” bitumen are out to frustrate government plans

He vowed to drag the contractors to the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission ( ICPC)

” Nobody has told them not to use asphalt in their road construction, but we are witnesses to what is going on in the South South and South West roads, but you must assure us that the road will not fail in the next 15 years.

Details later