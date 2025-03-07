The Federal Government has announced the designation and sanctioning of Simon Ekpa, separatist leader, several individuals and entities for their alleged involvement in terrorism financing.

The announcement came on Thursday following a meeting of the Nigeria Sanctions Committee in Abuja.

The move, made in accordance with Section 54 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, was approved by both the Attorney-General of the Federation and the President.

As part of the sanctions, all funds, assets, and economic resources belonging to the designated individuals and entities have been immediately frozen.

The Nigeria Sanctions Committee has directed financial institutions to identify and freeze all accounts linked to those named without prior notice.

This applies to all assets controlled directly or indirectly, jointly owned, or derived from their activities.

Additionally, financial institutions must submit Suspicious Transactions Reports to the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) for further investigation.

Among the sanctioned individuals, Simon Ekpa Njoku has accounts at Guaranty Trust Bank, including 0118835791, 0115442299, and 0115442275.

God’stime Promise Iyare holds accounts at Access Bank (0060032439, 1187008630, 1448136683), UBA (2212655102), Moniepoint (8197394552), and Kuda (2007096158).

Read also: Full list: FG freezes accounts of Simon Ekpa, 16 others for terrorism

Promicool Venture is listed with an account at Moniepoint (8197394576). Other sanctioned individuals include Francis Chukwuedo Mmaduabuchi, who has multiple accounts across Eco Bank, Fidelity, Opay, and Moniepoint, and John Anayo Onwumere, with accounts at Sterling (0026224269) and Zenith (4230646454).

Chikwuka Godwin Eze’s accounts are with First Bank (3031299977) and Access Bank (0110709618, 0108595489, 1132518632).

The list also includes Edwin Augustine Chukwuedo, with accounts at Union Bank, Eco Bank, Opay, and Moniepoint; Chinwendu Joy Owoh, who holds accounts at First Bank, GTB, Moniepoint, and Union Bank; and Ginika Jane Orji, linked to Blueridge and Opay accounts. Awo Uchechukwu has an account with First Bank (3060144916), while Mercy Ebere Ifeoma Ali’s accounts are with Access (1612608952), FCMB (6594319019), and First Bank (3147574474). Ohagwu Nneka Juliana holds an account with UBA (2147559148), while Eze Chibuike Okpoto is listed with accounts at Access, FCMB, and GT Bank.

Nwaobi Henry Chimezie has multiple accounts, including Access (1113046148), UBA (2115584448, 2117752704), First Bank (3067985749), and Moniepoint (8276850931). Ogomu Peace Kewe has accounts across Access, UBA, First Bank, Zenith, Opay, Kuda, Fidelity, GT Bank, and Stanbic. Additionally, the government has sanctioned Igwe Ka Ala Enterprises, which has accounts with Access, Fairmoney, Fidelity, GTB, Opay, Polaris, Carbon, and Zenith Bank. Seficuvi Global Company is also affected, with accounts at Access Bank (1436852548) and Eco Bank (3831141439).

The government has therefore stressed that the freezing measures will apply comprehensively, including all accounts associated with the designated individuals and entities, their signatories, and directors, to ensure full enforcement of the sanctions regime.

Financial institutions are required to submit compliance reports to the Nigeria Sanctions Committee Secretariat.

Authorities have instructed banks to immediately report any assets frozen and file Suspicious Transactions Reports with the NFIU for further financial scrutiny.

The freezing obligation extends to all funds or other assets owned, controlled, or linked to the designated individuals and entities, whether directly or indirectly. It also covers funds derived from or associated with their financial activities, including those held on their behalf or at their direction.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to cracking down on terrorism financing and called on financial institutions to strictly enforce the directive. Compliance reports can be submitted to the Nigeria Sanctions Committee Secretariat via the provided contact emails.

Share