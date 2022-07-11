FG facilitates return of 17,334 from Ukraine, others

The Federal Government says it has facilitated the return of about 17,334 Nigerians from Ukraine and other countries in Europe and Africa.

Ukraine and Russia have been at war since February this year, in what continues to raise global concerns.

Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, the federal commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), disclosed this, Thursday, at a media briefing organised by the Presidential Media team, Abuja.

The agency, in collaboration with other relevant government agencies and international bodies, facilitated the safe return of the Nigerians from Poland, Hungary and Romania due to the Russian -Ukrainian war.

The commission also facilitated the voluntary repatriations of 16,318 irregular migrants in collaboration with IOM, from Libya,

“We also facilitated the return of Nigerians from other African countries such as Morocco- 287, Sudan-475, Egypt-240, and South Africa 164”

Ibrahim revealed that a total of 84,000 refugees have been registered by the commission

“Nigeria has a robust refugees system, including agreements with Cameroon and Niger Republic for the return of Nigerian refugees in those countries.

She said the agency was also collaborating with UNHCR, to facilitate the signing of the declaration of four cities in Nigeria, including the Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Calabar, Benue and Lagos as Refugee-Friendly Cities.

She revealed that government has put in place durable solution for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), including a pilot phase of Transitional Learning Centres in Edo, Zamfara, Imo, Bauchi, FCT and Katsina, as part of the country’s exit plans for refugees.

Others include training collaborations with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), for ICT training on software and hardware for 10,000 persons of concern.

“We have also developed the Project Zero Hunger, conceived to address the growing challenge of food insecurity among persons of concern, eliminate wastes and ensure a seamless distribution process, as well as increased level of accessibility.

“Through the Project SKillUP, we targeted capacity building programme that takes cognizance of the persons of concern in areas of interests and provide tailored-fit training that ensures that monitoring and evaluation is inculcated in training for sustainability.

Ibrahim disclosed that over 500 beneficiaries have been empowered with starter-packs in the FCT, Sokoto, Cross River, Zamfara and Katsina in various skills, including, catering, welding, photography, carpentry, cosmetology, tie & dye making, fruit juice making, catering, barbing and hair dressing, cobbling, etc in FCT.

“We have also established a framework for sustaining capacity for psychosocial support sensitisation and addressing gender-based violence for persons of concern.

The commission revealed that Borno has the highest number of refugees of 1.5 million displaced persons, with Zamfara having 678,000 and Niger 150,380 IDPs