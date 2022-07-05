FG facilitates admission for students affected by Ukraine conflict

The federal government of Nigeria has promised students who returned to the country following the conflict in Ukraine that efforts are being made to facilitate their placement into various tertiary institutions to enable them continue their studies.

According to a statement released on July 4, and signed by Francisca Omayuli, the spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs, “In this connection, interested students should visit the ministry of foreign affairs website: https://www.foreignaffairs.gov.ng and complete the online Nigerian Student in Ukraine (NSU) registration form with the required information on or before July 15, 2022.”

The Ukraine/ Russia conflict caused a bleak future for Nigerian students entrapped in the war, causing many of them to leave the country for safety.

In March some of these students were received back home by their parents at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport amid joyous atmosphere at least for returning home alive.

The unprecedented conflict has not only shut down the 33 medical universities that absorbed thousands of Nigerian students but other ecosystem in the war-torn country.

However, many Nigerian citizens are worried that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been in industrial action for over four months and the federal government is talking of facilitating admissions for the Nigerian students affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Nelson Dada, a health and safety professional reacting to the statement on his Twitter said; “Which Nigerian universities are you placing them? The ones that are comatose? You guys raised the bar in mediocrity.”

For Stunt on a Twitter handle @shyinmy, “Come on guys! This must be a joke. Which tertiary institutions are you referring to? Come on, fix this country and the education first and see if citizens would run away to other countries for schooling. ASUU is still on strike and our educational sector is in shambles.”

Ikechukwu Mcnorriss Akpa on his twitter handle questioned the idea. “Which school are you looking at facilitating admission for them? School in session or home studies,” he queried.