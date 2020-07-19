FG evacuates 324 Nigerians From United States

The Nigerian Government has evacuated 324 Nigerians stranded in the United States due to COVID-19 pandemic using Ethiopian Airlines.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Ethiopian Airlines, Traffic and Sales Manager, Abuja, Tilahun Tadesse

The Traffic and Sales Manager stated that since the pandemic started with lockdowns all over the world Ethiopian Airlines has been at the forefront of evacuating nationals of different countries back home.

According to the airline, the Flight ET 509 from America will be another in a series of evacuations done by Africa’s leading airline

The 324 Nigerians evacuated by Ethiopian Airlines from the United States landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja on Saturday at 3.30pm

The Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama announced their departure from Newark Airport, New Jersey, on Twitter Saturday morning.

Two more evacuation flights are slated from USA by the Nigerian Government on July 28 and 31 respectively.