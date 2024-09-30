FG eases licensing rules for local cinemas

Shaibu Husseini, Executive Director, NFVCB

The Federal Government has approved a licensing waiver for investors interested in establishing community or cottage cinemas in Nigeria.

Husseini Shaibu, executive director/CEO of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), disclosed this on Monday in Abuja.

Shaibu said the waiver aligned with the goals of Hanatu Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, to provide incentives that encourage investment in Nigeria’s creative industry.

According to him, this initiative would boost revenue generation for both the government and filmmakers while also creating job opportunities for youths nationwide.

The NFVCB boss noted that the waiver was also to support President Bola Tinubu’s vision of fostering a business-friendly environment for investors. He highlighted the potential impact of this decision, stating that it would significantly benefit the lower levels of the cinema exhibitor market.

Shaibu also mentioned that the board had granted provisional approval to an investor to pilot a community cinema project for twelve months, following the Minister’s approval. Based on the success of this trial, the NFVCB would recommend extending waivers to other stakeholders to further develop the film exhibition space, particularly for local content.

He encouraged stakeholders to consider establishing community cinemas to bring the big-screen experience to local communities, towns, and villages. Drawing a comparison with countries like India, where community cinemas co-exist alongside larger, more sophisticated cinemas, he suggested that these operators could collaborate with established cinema chains to enhance the cinematic experience for local audiences.

Shaibu revealed that the NFVCB had submitted a proposal to the minister seeking a reduction in licensing fees for film exhibition and distribution, to make the industry more accessible to new entrants. He described these initiatives as strategic moves to stimulate growth in Nigeria’s creative sector.

He reiterated the NFVCB’s commitment to engaging filmmakers and content creators, urging them to submit their films and videos for classification before exhibition on both traditional and digital platforms.

The board recently convened a meeting with industry stakeholders in Lafia, Nasarawa State, as part of its efforts to strengthen the Nigerian film industry.

The NFVCB, established by Act No. 85 of 1993 (now the National Film and Video Censors Board Act Cap No. 40, 2004 as amended), is responsible for regulating and classifying films and videos in Nigeria.

