FG disburses N45bn to primary healthcare centres

The federal government has announced the disbursement of N45 billion to Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) nationwide through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

Muhammad Pate, coordinating minister of Health and Social Welfare who made this known at the ongoing three-day Nigeria Health Sector-Wide Joint Annual Review in Abuja. Themed “It’s for All of Us: Accelerating Our Health Sector Reforms Together,” explained that the BHCPF 2.0 reform incorporates equitable distribution of financial and human resources to over 8,000 PHCs through direct facility support.

He stated that N45 billion has already been allocated to states to enhance health services across the country.

“This funding will support the government’s efforts, and several facilities have been revitalised in the past year. Additionally, 2,600 facilities are nearing completion of upgrades across the states, with a further 2,000 facilities slated for revitalisation as part of this initiative,” he added.

Pate also announced plans to enhance the healthcare workforce, with a target to retrain 120,000 frontline health workers. To date, over 40,000 health workers have received retraining, with the programme set to surpass its target.

Highlighting progress in combating infectious diseases, he noted a 40% reduction in diarrhoeal diseases, a 24% reduction in tuberculosis (TB), and a 12% reduction in HIV.

“With this political commitment, we can accelerate our progress in the right direction. Seventeen states have already shown improved performance on modern contraceptive use, with six states doubling their efforts.”

Following an executive order signed by the President, at least 40 businesses have presented proposals to invest in local manufacturing. Additionally, the federal government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Afreximbank for a billion-dollar credit line to bolster healthcare investment.

Pate added that there have been improvements in public health security, with a recent survey indicating a positive shift in Nigerians’ perception of the health system’s trajectory under the current administration.

