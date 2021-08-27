FG directs hospitals to begin ‘No-Work, No-Pay’ rule on striking doctors

The federal government has directed federal hospitals not to pay resident doctors and health workers that have participated in the ongoing strike their monthly remuneration.

The government resolved to implement the ‘No-Work, No-Pay ‘ policy on the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) which embarked on strike over non-payment of salaries, and allowances, among others.

This was contained in a letter from the federal ministry of health to all chief medical directors (CMDs) and medical directors of federal tertiary hospitals.

The letter which was dated 26th August 2021 was signed by Adebimpe Adebiyi, Director, Department of Hospital Services on behalf of Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health.

According to the letter, the policy is to take effect from Monday 2nd August 2021 when the strike was commenced by the Nigerian Association of Resides Doctors (NARD).

The letter argued that the directive is in line with the provisions of section 43(i)(a) of the Trade Dispute Act on “Special provision concerning payment of wages during strikes and lock-outs” known in labour parlance as “No-Work, No-Pay.

Part of the letter reads, “The ministry has received a letter from the Minister, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (FMoL&E), informing the ministry of the laws governing the ongoing strike by NARD and the need to immediately apply the provisions of section 43(i)(a) of the Trade Dispute Act.

“Consequent on the above, I am directed to inform you to commence the implementation of ‘No-Work, No- Pay’ policy on striking Doctors with effect from Monday 2. August 2021 including other Health workers that may embark on strike subsequently.

“This directive is in line with the provisions of Section 43 (l) (a) of the Trade Dispute Act which inter-alia states “……where any worker takes part in a strike, he shall not be entitled to any wages or remuneration for the period of the strike, and any such period shall not account for the purpose of reckoning the period of continuous employment and all right dependent on continuity of employment shall be prejudicially affected accordingly .”

It further stated, “You are to compute the financial implication of the “No-Work, No- Pay” from the salaries of the Resident Doctors and any other health worker that participated in strike using the attached Template and forward same to the IPPIS office through the FMoH for implementation with effect from 2nd August 2021.

“Please, accept the assurances of the warm regards of the Honourable Minister,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, members of the National Executive Council of the striking Doctors have met and resolved to continue the ongoing strike until all their demands are met.

The association’s position was contained in a communique issued at the end of the meeting made available to journalists on Thursday.

The association decried what it described as the nonchalant attitude of government officials towards the sufferings of Nigerian doctors.