FG declares Wednesday, Thursday public holidays

The Federal government has declared Wednesday June 28 and Thursday June 29, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

According to a statement released on Monday and signed by Oluwatoyin Akinlade, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, the Federal government heartily felicitates with the Muslim

Ummah at home and in the diaspora.

“In the spirit of this special occasion, during which we commemorate the great virtues of obedience, sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibraheem (Peace of Allah be upon him), Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians are enjoined to make sacrifices for the growth and development of our communities and our great country, Nigeria.” the statement read.

The Federal Government says it is confident that the prayers, sacrifices, and message associated with the Eid-ei-Kabir celebration would lead to peace, unity, and advancement in Nigeria.