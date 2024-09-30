FG declares Tuesday, public holiday for Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, October 1, 2024, a public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day.

This announcement was made in a statement by Magdalene Ajani, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, conveyed the message on behalf of the government, extending congratulations to Nigerians at home and abroad.

In his statement, Tunji-Ojo commended the dedication and resilience of Nigerians, emphasising that their hard work and sacrifices are vital to the nation’s progress.

He also called on citizens to reflect on the struggles of past heroes, while looking forward to building a united Nigeria for the future.

The minister wished all Nigerians a joyful Independence Day and encouraged them to remain committed to the ongoing task of nation-building.

