FG considers inter-ministerial measures against illegal mining

As part of effort adopted to curb illegal mining and loss of revenue to thefts of solid minerals across the country, Federal Government has put up inter-ministerial measures to fight illegal mining with a view protecting the nation’s endowed natural resources and block the perceived financial leakages, thereby, shoring up the revenue.

Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, and his Defence counterpart, Abubakar Badaru, have finalised on possible strategies aimed to better securing the mining areas in the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Speaking at the end of a closed door meeting with the minister of solid minerals, Badaru stated that the parley was in furtherance of President Bola Tinubu-led Administration’s mandate to wipe out the activities of illegal miners and attendant banditry associated with it.

“The country needs to make huge revenue from mining, but insecurity is bedevilling the industry. That s why the minister is pushing so hard for us to provide serious protection around the mining areas.

“That is why we discuss always to see how we can protect the mining environment, bring lasting peace to the country, so that mining will flourish and the country will earn the much needed foreign exchange from the sector”, the Defence minister said.

Speaking on the proposed new security architecture, the Defence Minister restated that plans are underway for clearance operations at flash points as a prelude to the deployment of the specialised mining police.

On timelines for clearance operations, Badaru said preparations had reached an advanced stage, citing collaboration with the Solid Minerals Ministry to getting the data of all mining sites in the country to enable coordinated security operations.

But, Alake, the Minister of Solid Mineral Development, who read a riot act for the umpteenth time to illegal miners and their sponsors, declared that their (illegal miners) days were numbered, as “the Federal Government is committed to bringing the full weight of the law to bear on those that do not desist from these nefarious activities.”