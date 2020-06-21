FG condemns attack on Nigerian High Commission in Ghana

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has condemned the demolition of Nigerian High Commission Residential Quarters in Accra, Ghana on Friday.

The Minister made this condemnation via his verified Twitter handle@GeoffreyOnyeama.

“We strongly condemn two outrageous criminal attacks in Accra, Ghana, on a residential building in our diplomatic premises by unknown persons in which a bulldozer was used to demolish the building,” he twitted.

The Minister said further that the Nigerian Government is collaborating with the government of Ghana to arrest the perpetrators.

“We are engaging the Ghanaian Government and demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their property in Ghana ” Onyeama added.