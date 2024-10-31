FG commits to tackle oil spills, gas flaring in N/ Delta

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the Bayelsa State government, has restated commitment to addressing oil spills and gas flaring in the Niger Delta region.

This pledge was made at the International Conference on Petroleum Pollution and Just Transition in the Niger Delta, held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The conference is themed “Advancing the Recommendations of the Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission (BSOEC).

Heineken Lokpobiri, minister of state for petroleum resources, represented by Busari Kamoru, director of upstream, highlighted the Niger Delta’s rich resources and potential.

Lokpobiri emphasised the Federal Government’s dedication to reducing pollution and promoting sustainable environmental l practices.

In his address, Douye Diri, governor of Bayelsa State, noted that international oil companies’ unchecked activities have devastated the state’s rivers and soil.

He cited a report from the Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission, “An Environmental Genocide,” which revealed alarming statistics.

According to Diri, 40 percent of Bayelsa’s mangroves have been destroyed; and toxic spills have contaminated soil and water.

He also said that oil pollution and gas flaring have caused over 16,000 neonatal deaths in 2012 alone.

Diri urged global stakeholders to support the implementation of the report’s recommendations.

Also, Seriake Dickson, chairman of the Senate Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, called for collective action to address environmental pollution.

Balarabe Lawal, minister of environment, reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to reducing gas flaring through initiatives like the Hydrocarbons Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

“We must shift from environmental destruction to restoration,” he said.

Lawal was represented by Chukwuemeka Woke, director-general of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).

Earlier, Nnimmo Bassey, director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), emphasised the critical timing of the conference, citing the devastating impact of extractivism and pollution on Nigeria’s socio-ecological landscape. NAN

