FG commended on colleges’ approval to run degrees, NCE

Okey Reuben Okechukwu, Provost, Federal College of Education Technical, Isu in Ebonyi State, has lauded Federal Government for enacting into law the Dual Mode Act that allowed the Colleges of Education in the Country to run both Degree and NCE programmes.

The bill, which was signed into law on 12th June 2024 by President Bola Tinubu enables Colleges of Education (CoEs) to carry the dual mandate of producing NCE and Degrees graduates, NCE and B.Ed in line with the Act establishing Colleges of Education in the Country.

Okey, a Professor and Provost, who spoke during 2nd Matriculation Ceremony of the Federal College of Education Technical, Isu, expressed hope towards the full implementation of the law, pointing out that the law would address the impasse in students’ enrolment in Colleges of Education, which is dwindling.

He urged parents to encourage their wards to seek admission into Federal Colleges of Education Technical Isu and other Colleges of Education as the Act would also address other challenges and prospects of the College of Education System and NCE graduates in the Country.

He said “It’s no longer news that dwindling enrolment in colleges of the education system for acquisition of Nigeria certificate in education (NCE) including Federal Colleges of Education have reached an alarming rate and is on the increase.

Related News FCE Okene witnesses harvest of infrastructure despite challenges

“The reasons are many and obvious, including, “Non-trained and professional university graduate teachers have taken over the job of teaching in our primary and secondary education subsector contrary to professional needs, thereby paralysing teacher education.

“Political influence and government policy have eroded basic principles of qualification and certification in the recruitment of teachers. NCE graduates and the Colleges of Education system have hitherto been reduced to third class level in the education frame and ladder in Nigeria.

“Before now, teaching has become unattractive in our country due to poor conditions of service. However, there is good news. Our President, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has signed into law the Dual Mode Act for the Colleges of Education system.

“This act empowers the Federal Colleges of Education to run NCE and Degree Programmes simultaneously within a duration of five (5) or four years or as may be explained in the implementation document. Three (3) years of NCE and two (2) years of Degree Programmes.”