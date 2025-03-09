As part of efforts to tackle the incessant conflicts between farmers and herders in the country, the federal government, has initiated a Peacebuilding, Security, Social Cohesion strategy.

This was unveiled by the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development (FMLD) at a workshop that reviewed its Five-Year Strategic Plans, which seeks to position the Ministry to contribute to ending perennial violent conflicts between farmers and herders.

Mukhtar Maiha, the minister of livestock development, told journalists in Abuja that the initiatives will be funded by the

UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), is aimed at ending the menace of farmers and herders battles for fertile grounds that had over the years claimed thousands of lives in the country

The Ministry has mobilised several stakeholders, including the traditional rulers, community leaders and Civil Society Groups that will carry out advocacy activities to health farmers and herders clashes

“The Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (SPRiNG), a programme funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), I ill have ngage Participants included representatives of Federal Government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), chief executives of peace commissions and agencies, peace practitioners, and conflict specialists from academia, civil society, and the international development community.

The participants will be reviewing and strengthening mechanisms for mediation, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), and grievance management in livestock and agriculture production systems.

Mukhtar Maiha said, while declaring the workshop opened.

He highlighted how conflicts and insecurity have hindered livestock sector development and economic progress, stating: “This sector of the economy faces conflicts and insecurity, which have contributed to restricted access to key lands, water, and grassland resources across the country.” He also reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to improving security: “For this reason, some of the pillars of the Ministry’s five-year strategic plan are peace, security, and social cohesion.”

In her goodwill message, Magdalene Lagu, Head ofGovernance and Stability block of the British High Commission, Abuja said the United Kingdom would continue its historic cooperation with Nigeria to promote economic growth and security under the framework of the UK Nigeria Security and Defence Partnerships.

Participants engaged in robust discussions to validate, revise, and strengthen the proposed initiatives designed to address conflicts between farmers and herders over land and water resources.

The insights and recommendations will feed into the Ministry’s Peacebuilding, Security and Social Cohesion Pillar in furtherance of sustainable peace and security in farming and herding communities across Nigeria.

Speaking on the impact of this workshop, Dr Ukoha Ukiwo, Team Leader of the SPRiNG programme, said: “The success of this workshop is a testament to the collaborative spirit among stakeholders committed to promoting peace and resilience in Nigeria’s livestock sector. We are optimistic that the outcomes from this workshop will significantly contribute to crafting effective interventions that will mitigate conflicts and promote socio-economic development.”

As part of its ongoing efforts, SPRiNG will continue to support FMLD in translating these discussions into concrete policy actions, implementation frameworks, and monitoring mechanisms to ensure sustained impact.

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development (FLMD) was established in 2024 by President Bola Tinubu to initiate reforms required to transform the livestock sector to promote economic growth and address the conflict between herders and farmers over land, pasture and water access. The Ministry has initiated the development of a five-year strategic plan and will play a leading role in implementing the 10-National Livestock Development Plan prepared by the Presidential Committee on Livestock Development.

The Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (SPRiNG) Programme is a four-year initiative (2024-2028) funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and aims to enhance institutional capacity for conflict management and response, boost public confidence in key institutions, and create greater incentives for peace. SPRING providestechnical assistance to the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development (FMLD) to design and implement policies and practices to promote productivity and sustainable peace.

