FG begins capacity building for indigenous startups

The Federal Government through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in collaboration with Lotus Beta Analytics Nigeria Limited, has commenced a capacity-building programme for indigenous startups.

The training focuses on modernisation of legacy solutions, migration of on-premises business solutions to the cloud, development of cloud applications and driving exponential revenue growth.

The acting director of digital economy development department, NITDA, Salisu Kaka, said the capacity building will help the agency achieve its goal of creating more Innovation Driven Enterprises (IDEs) in line with the objectives of digital innovation and entrepreneurship pillar

He said “One of the pillars in the NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) 2021-2024, under the sudden increase in demand for software and online web-based applications among businesses as necessitated by the COVID-19 outbreak has had a positive impact on the growth of DevOps market and led to the growing need of DevOps solution among businesses to streamline the process of software application development by promoting collaboration between various entities of the software development lifecycle.

Additionally, the need for continuous and fast application delivery and focus on reducing Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) and Operating Expenses (OPEX) drive the growth of the DevOps market. The global DevOps market size was valued at $6.78 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $57.9 billion by 2030. Therefore, this collaboration is apt and timely in ensuring that our startups benefit from the DevOps market growth” he explained.

He urged participants to make the best use of the opportunity to tap into the growing market by translating what learn into meaningful use to grow their businesses.