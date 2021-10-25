FG assures rehabilitation of Warri, Kaduna refineries – Sylva

Nigeria’s minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, says the Federal Government will be rehabilitating the Warri and Kaduna refineries as soon as it completes the ongoing rehabilitation of the Port-Harcourt refinery and petrochemical company.

Sylva stated this at the 2021 graduation ceremony of students of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), in Effurun, Delta State, on Saturday.

The minister, represented by Nasir Gwarzo, permanent secretary, federal ministry of petroleum resources, said the approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the comprehensive rehabilitation of all the refineries in Nigeria earlier this year is one of the strides of the petroleum ministry.

According to him, Nigeria currently produces about 1.3 million barrels of crude oil per day, adding that “the ministry is making concerted efforts to meet the OPEC quota.”

Sylva further disclosed that “the President has also approved the constitution of a steering committee to oversee the process of implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). The primary responsibility of the steering committee shall be to guide the effective and timely implementation of the PIA.”

“On this note, the implementation committee will ensure that the PTI is saddled with the responsibility of human capacity development in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria. Major stakeholders like the OPTS, petroleum ministry, PTDF, NCDMB, the Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Commission, and the Midstream and downStream Regulatory Authority will be co-opted to ensure that the PTT is supported with respect to policy achievements and funding,” he said.

Meanwhile, Henry A. Adimula, principal and chief executive of the Petroleum Training Institute, Effurum, has said for the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic sessions, a total of 2,297 graduands received the institute’s prestigious Diplomas and Certificates during the graduation ceremony.

He added that out of that number, 1,408 were awarded National Diplomas, 1,153 graduands were awarded Higher National Diplomas, while 16 graduands received the PTI General Welding Certificates.

“I am enthused to inform you that 161 students graduated with Distinction while 810 students graduated with Upper Credit grade,” Adimula said.

He added that based on the new direction in realigning the institute to the Oil and Gas and Allied Industries operations, the institute has recorded several milestones within one year.

“The Petroleum Training Institute has established collaboration with the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) to align the curriculum to meet the industry expectations and improve the technical competencies and capacity of our staff to be attuned with the ever-dynamic oil and gas Industry.

“The Institute has established the Nigeria Diving School in conjunction with NCDMB/NNPC/SNEPCO with JFD Aberdeen, Scotland as our technical partner. This is an internationally recognised diving school that will offer training, certifications and re- certifications of divers in Nigeria and Africa. A local regulatory capacity is being built in conjunction with the Department of Petroleum Resources for International Standardization and Accreditation. The scope covers both Onshore and Offshore operations,” Adimula said.

According to him, the institute needs a special intervention fund to serve as a stop-gap to meet their immediate challenges in the areas of upscaling the competencies and capacity of its staff.

Other challenges of the institute, according to Adimula, include the upgrade of its printing press to address the issue of operating below capacity, adding that additional machines acquired through the PTDF were still being expected.

“Software accessories are needed for laboratories as well as workshop equipment. We are appealing to the executive secretary of PTDF, Bello Gusua to assist the Institute in this regard.

“We call on our sister agencies like the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (MDPRA), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), PTDF to assist the Institute in the area of research development and training grants of the staff,” Adimula said.

On his part, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa while congratulation the graduands, however, reminded them that they “would be judged alongside your academic credentials with the content of your character, the ideals you share your acute understanding of the immutable concept of right and wrong, your capacity to be curious beyond the areas of your core academic competencies.”

Okowa, who was represented by Patrick Mouboghare, Delta State commissioner for higher education, said his administration believed that providing quality education was the pivot upon with the SMART Agenda rests, adding that they share the sentiments of the late South African Legend, Nelson Mandela, who said “education is the most powerful weapon that can be used to change the world.”