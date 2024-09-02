FG arraigns #Endbadgovernance protesters in court, charges them with treason 

…Protesters plead not guilty to all charges

The Federal Government on Monday arraigned 10 leaders and organisers of the #EndBadGovernance protesters including a British citizen for the protest held from August 1 to 10, 2024.

The ten persons who were arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court pleaded not guilty to all the six court charges preferred against them by Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police.

The defendants include Michael Adaramoye also known as Lenin, Adeyemi Abayomi, Suleiman Yakubu, Opaoluwa Simon, Angel Innocent, Buhari Lawal, Mosiu Sadiq, Bashir Bello, Nuradeen Khamis andAabdulsalam Zubairu.

In the charge sheet marked, FHC/ABJ/CR/454/2024, the defendants were accused of “treason, destabilising the country, intimidating the President and destroying the NigeriaXomnun in Kano,” among others.

The protesters were accused of acting in concert and conspiring, to destabilise the country, to commit a felony, to wit: treason, between July 1 and August 4, 2024. said the offence was contrary to Section 95 and punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code.