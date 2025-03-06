The Federal Government has approved a New Minimum Energy Performance Standards (NMEPS) for air conditioners and refrigerators to promote energy efficiency in Nigeria.

Abdullahi Mustapha, Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) stated this at One Day Stakeholders Workshop to Showcase Project Achievements, in Abuja on Tuesday.

“The implementation and enforcement of this landmark standard will bring both economic and environmental benefits to the nation, as this will lead to energy savings for individuals and national savings for the country, leading to reduction in energy demand and increased energy access”, he said.

He said the new standard developed under the project ‘Scaling Up Energy-Efficient and Climate-Friendly Cooling in Nigeria’s NDC Revision’ implemented by the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) with technical support from the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) United for Efficiency (U4E) team.”

“The new standards align with international best practices and will ensure that Nigeria adopts modern appliances that use electricity more efficiently. This move is expected to save 11.5 TWh of energy annually by 2040 and reduce emissions by 39 million tonnes of CO₂ over the next 15 years”, he said.

Read also: Police nab suspect with human skulls, firearms In Ebonyi

Noting the Agency has been implementing the Project since 2022, he said the objective is to accelerate the use of energy efficient air conditioners with climate friendly refrigerants used in residential, commercial and public buildings aligning with Nigeria’s climate targets in the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

On the workshop, he said the objectives were to showcase the achievements of the Project since the inception before national stakeholders, Present the content of the newly approved AC MEPS to stakeholders, and present the recommendations for a Waste Management Mechanism for the Management of Wastes from Air Conditioners and Domestic Refrigerators (including the refrigerant management and disposal mechanism) in Nigeria

Jose Cabajosa Morale, Recycling Expert with the United Nations Environment Programme, (UNEP) said the project’s overall goal is to accelerate the use of energy efficient air conditions with climate friendly refrigerators used in residential, commercial and public buildings.

The objective is to align with Nigeria’s climate targets on a nationally determined contribution.

Stating that remarkable achievements had been made since the projects’ commencement, Morale said “With Nigeria’s new minimum energy performance standards for air conditioners, the stage is set to save 11.5 TWh of energy annually by 2040 and reduce emissions by 39 million tonnes of CO₂ over the next 15 years”

“This is a game change for Africa and it will allow Nigeria to be a needed example in the complex. So, additionally, Nigeria is not only lowering costs for consumers but also reducing them”, he added.

He said the transition will have a meaningful contribution to make the climate change targets defined in Nigeria’s nationally determined contribution cost-effective and sustainable.

Giving the welcome remarks, Shehu Mustapha said the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Federal Ministry of Environment, Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), had all diligently worked to ensure the success of the project.

“Our collective efforts are aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and promoting climate-friendly cooling solutions, thereby contributing significantly to Nigeria’s climate goals and sustainable energy access”, he concluded.

Share