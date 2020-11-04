FG approves N97.572b road contracts

The Federal government on Wednesday approved contracts for construction of new roads and augmentation of existing roads contracts worth N97.572b across the country.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, while briefing the State House Correspondents after the 22nd Virtual Federal Executive Council FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja , said FEC approved the Memo by his Ministry on policy directive to complete existing projects.

The memo overs the Oyo to Ogbomosho highway, a 52-kilomete road project and part of the Ilorin1-badan expressway, covering 145-kilometers

The memo made case for adjustment in the scope of work, such as the thickness of the pavement from 500mm to 560mm, change the asphalt to polymer-modified bitumen and also the shoulders from surface dressing to fully asphalted inside and outside shoulder.

“So, all these required changes in prices from N47.504b to the new total cost of N105.041 billion, an addition of N57.537b

“This was the revision that we presented which Council approved. This road was awarded in 2010. As I said, sections 1 & 3 were completed. We are trying to complete section 2 which we also inherited.

The Ministry also got approval for revision of the cost of Lokko-Oweto Bridge contract.

The bridge across the River Benue, links Nasarawa and Benue states and provides a major time saving detour of about four hours, for travelers from the south south, Benue, to Nasarawa and to Abuja.

The project was awarded in 2011 in three sections, with section one from Benue to Oweto, already completed.

“The bridge is essentially finished now and opened to traffic.

“The Loko to Nasarawa, a 74 kilometers project awarded to another contractor, so the approval given today was a N9.348 billion variation to complete the bridge component or remaining work on the bridge. If you go there now, it’s already opened to traffic, to link the existing road in the Benue side to the bridge”

Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello, said the Council also approved the award of contract for the full scope development of Arterial Road 20, from Northern Parkway and Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Way to the Northern Express Way (ONEX)/Murtala Mohammed Way-North within the Federal Capital City, Abuja.

The contract is awarded to Messrs Gilmor Engineering Nig. Ltd, for N30,686,609,298.68 with a completion period of 32 months.

Bello said the project area is within Phase II of the FCC serving as boundary road between the adjoining districts of Mabushi, Kado, Katampe and Jabi.

“The project is expected to guarantee improved access to the districts, improve security, provide employment, both skilled and unskilled.

“The road project would further enhance overall decongestion of traffic in phases I, II, III, IV of the Federal Capital City.