FG approves funds for varsity, FRSC vehicles, NEITI headquarters

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the sum of N2.7 billion for the construction of hotels at the Federal University Efurrun, near Warri, in Delta State

The special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who briefed state house journalists after the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, said FEC also approved the sum of N537m for the permanent head office of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

“ Federal University, Effurun, Warri, Delta State, got the approval of N2.7 billion to provide hostels, administrative blocks and a new library”

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) got approval to procure operational vehicles at N187,469,669.25.

The vehicles were approved as part of government efforts to reduce carnage on roads and to meet its goals of reducing accidents by at least 15% and fatalities by 20 percent.

“So, the operational vehicles are needed by the Federal Road Safety Commission to achieve that goal of reducing accidents by 15% and fatalities by 20%. Contracts for those vehicles were approved by the Federal Executive Council.

The Ministry of Health, through the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), also got approval to procure some vehicles for its use.

He disclosed that Nigeria’s Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative was given the approval to acquire a Permanent Office Building for N537,000,000 to be used as its head office.

“NEITI has been in a rented place. Now, it has the approval to acquire a property for its head office.

There was also an approval for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to procure and install four Body Dual View Scanners Solution with x-ray management software at Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Kano Airports at N985,000,002.40.

“Now, it has this approval to install and commission four full-body dual view scanners solution with X-ray management software at those four airports; Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Kano.

“For the Ministry of Water Resources, there was approval for the revised estimated total cost for supervision consultancy contract of Ile-Ife Multipurpose Dam Project in Osun State.