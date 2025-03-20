The Federal Government has approved the disbursement of ₦32.8 billion from the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) to strengthen primary healthcare services in the first quarter of the 2025 fiscal year.

The funds will be allocated through the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), and the National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (NEMSAS).

This announcement was made in Abuja during the 10th BHCPF Ministerial Oversight Committee (MOC) meeting, chaired by Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare. The Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s healthcare system.

Speaking at the meeting, Pate said: “We have to ensure health security by preventing outbreaks, detecting them, and being able to respond to them. That is the approval.”

He further explained that another approval was granted for a revised guideline for the BHCPF, stating that the second approval was that of the revised guideline for the BHCPF, which is provided for by law.

Pate noted that while awaiting a legal opinion from the Attorney General of the Federation, the MOC had agreed with the key changes in the guidelines. He described the revisions as a positive step, adding: “Those are very good steps forward, which has brought in the lens of equity, has also increased the resources going to primary health care centres.”

Highlighting the impact of recent healthcare reforms, he said the BHCPF facilities all over Nigeria are functioning at much higher levels and better levels compared to non-BHCPF facilities.

He credited the progress to ongoing reforms over the past 18 months and expressed appreciation for the President’s support, stating: “The reforms that we have undertaken over the last 18 months are working, and we appreciate the President for his leadership in ensuring that we get the resources to be able to do that.”

