FG appoints c’ttee to resolve Segilola/Osun govt dispute

The Federal Government on Wednesday inaugurated an eight-member committee to resolve the dispute between the Osun State government and Segilola Resources Operating Limited.

Recall that the Osun State government on Monday, September 3, sealed off the premises of Segilola following a court injunction over alleged tax violations among other allegations.

The committee which has seven days to complete the investigations and submit its report is chaired by Imam Ganiyu, with Vivian Okono, N. C. Odili as members. Other members include Tayo Koleosho, representing the FIRS; Zubeir Abubakar, representing NIPC; Dele Kelvin Oye (NACCIMA), and Pwol Stephen Dareng, to serve as the secretary.

In its terms of reference, the committee is to identify the root causes of the disagreement between the Osun State government and Segilola Resources Operating Limited, to review the contractual obligations and agreements between both parties and determine whether there have been breaches or misunderstandings. It is also to assess the socio-economic, environmental, and legal aspects of the operations carried out by Segilola and to evaluate the impact of the company’s operations on the host communities and the wider Osun State economy.

Read also: Osun govt attributes high debt profile to 12 years of APC rule

Other terms include proposing solutions that ensure the continuation of mining activities while safeguarding the interests of the state and the affected communities and making any other recommendations that will enable the Federal Government make informed decisions to resolve the lingering dispute between SRSL and OSSG.

In its scope of work, the committee shall conduct thorough consultations with both the Osun State Government and Segilola Resources as well as with relevant stakeholders, including local communities, environmental experts, and legal representatives.

They shall also review all documents, including contracts, agreements, licences and reports related to the activities of Segilola within Osun State, investigate the compliance of Segilola with all relevant mining, environmental, and community development laws and policies, analyse the financial, social, and environmental implications of the ongoing mining activities, review the grievances of the Osun State government and local communities regarding the company’s activities, including any claims of environmental degradation, inadequate corporate social responsibility, or lack of compliance with agreed terms.

Share