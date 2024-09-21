FG announces closure of Eko Bridge for 8-week repair work

The federal government, through the federal ministry of works, has announced the closure of Eko Bridge, otherwise called Second Mainland Bridge in Lagos, to enable it carry our repair work on the bridge.

The repair work which, according to a statement obtained by BusinessDay Saturday morning, will last for eight weeks, beginning from Friday, September 20, to Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Olukorede Kesha , Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, who signed the statement, explained that the repair work would involve essential asphalt resurfacing work, adding that “the critical project aims to improve road safety and enhance the driving experience of motorists.”

She stressed that “he work involves milling of the existing asphalt and relaying new asphalt on the bridge and Ramps. This will address wear and tear and ensure a smoother, safer roadway.”

The closure of the bridge, which is a major route to and fro Lagos Island, means motorists have to brace up for another round of jitters which was their lot when a section of Akpongbon Bridge was gutted by fire and the bridge (Eko) had to be closed for ‘emergency’ repair that almost took forever.

But Kesha assures there are detours and alternative routes for easy commute in and out of the island.

According to her, motorists going to the Island from Funsho Williams Avenue should take service lane at Alaka to connect Costain and access Eko Bridge. They can also access Costain to connect Eko Bridge and link Apongbon.

Those moving from Apongbon inwards Eko Bridge should link Costain to access Funsho Williams Avenue while, Costain inwards Alaka/Funsho Williams Avenue, motorists on that route should pass through Apapa Road from Costain and link Oyingbo to access Adekunle, then link Third Mainland Bridge.

Those going to Surulere from the Island should use Costain to link Breweries inwards the Abebe Village to connect Eric Moore and Bode Thomas streets.

The controller advised residents and businesses within the closure zone to plan accordingly, assuring that, for safety purposes, appropriate signage and traffic control measures would be put in place to guide drivers and pedestrians.

She appealed for understanding, consideration and patience with government, apologizing for any inconvenience the road closure might cause as they work to improve the nation’s infrastructure.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE