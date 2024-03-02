FG announces 3-week repair work on Long Bridge starting from Monday

The federal ministry of works has announced that, starting from Monday, March 4, 2024, repair work will commence on the damage expansion joints on the Long Bridge along Lagos-Sagamu Expressway.

The repair work which is planned to last for 21 days-March 4-25, 2024- will be done simultaneously on on the two carriageways of the bridge, that is, in and out bounds.

Olukorede Kesha, the federal controller of works in Lagos, who gave this notice in a statement obtained by BusinessDay on Saturday, said that as a result of this development, “traffic leaving and entering Lagos through the Long Bridge would be narrowed to two lanes on both sides of the Bridge.”

This, she explained, was to enable the contractor handling the repair work to commence work on the other two lanes of the carriageways.

This means that motorists who commute to Lagos or Ibadan on that route have to brace up for hard times that will involve longer travel times and unpleasant driving experience in and out of Lagos.

However, Kesha has advised motorists on that route to be patient and adhere to lane discipline on both approaches to the bridge and around its narrowed sections, assuring that the earth road beside the Shagamu-bound carriageway will be made motorable to serve as a complementary road.

“Other road users are advised to use alternative routes,” she said, pleading with them to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movements to minimize discomfort during the repair period.

Kesha thanked the motoring public for their continued cooperation and understanding in these days of frequent movement disruptions on federal highways, pleading with the affected road users to note that all inconveniences are highly regretted.