FG allocates N80bn for construction of 4 new institutions in Zaria

Abbas Tajuddeen, Speaker of the House of Representatives

The Federal Government has commenced construction of Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery in Zaria, Kaduna State to address shortages of human resources in the health sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that other three institutions to be constructed are; Federal College of Education, Federal Open University and Federal College of Legal Studies.

Performing the ground breaking ceremony for the institutions in Zaria on Sunday, Abbas Tajuddeen, Speaker of the House of Representatives said the projects, which has 18 months completion period would gulp N80 billion.

He said the instructions were established after several assessments, stressing that the federal college of nursing was to address shortage of Nurses and Midwives in Kaduna state and Northern Nigeria.

The speaker noted that the college of legal studies was to deepen research on legal studies, while, the federal college of education was to provide the required teachers for Kaduna and Northern Nigeria.

Tajuddeen added that the national open university was to enable workers and other citizens further their education with ease.

The speaker, therefore, commended the Kaduna state government for allocating land for the projects.

NAN recalls that the speaker had earlier attended the ground breaking ceremony for the rebuilding of 188-year old Malam Abdulkarim Zaria Central Mosque held at the Emir of Zazzau’s palace in Zaria city.

Share