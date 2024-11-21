FG allocates ₦112bn to finance Safe Schools initiative

The Minister for Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, has announced the Federal Government’s allocation of ₦112 billion through the National Plan for Financing Safe Schools. This initiative, aimed at safeguarding learning environments across Nigeria, will span the next three years.

The minister disclosed this information in a statement released on Wednesday, marking Universal Children’s Day with the theme, “Advancing Children’s Rights for a Sustainable Future.” The allocation is designed to ensure that schools across the country remain safe and inclusive, providing a conducive space for learning for all children.

“Through the National Plan for Financing Safe Schools, over ₦112 billion has been allocated to safeguard learning environments over the next three years,” Suleiman-Ibrahim said. “This ensures that schools remain safe and inclusive spaces for all children, regardless of background or circumstance.”

The Minister also highlighted the Federal Government’s continuous efforts to advance children’s rights, noting that all 36 states of the Federation have now adopted the Child Rights Act. This marks a significant step in aligning the country’s legal framework with international standards on children’s rights.

Furthermore, she commended the implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP), stating that it has reinforced policies to protect children from all forms of violence and abuse. This legislative move has been pivotal in strengthening child protection mechanisms and safeguarding the well-being of young Nigerians.

These actions, according to the Minister, represent significant strides towards creating a safer and more inclusive society for Nigeria’s children, with a focus on long-term sustainable improvements in their lives and futures.

The development is part of the government’s ongoing commitment to ensuring children’s rights are respected and their safety is prioritised, marking an important step in advancing the country’s development goals for its younger generation.

